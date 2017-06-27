Authorities: Man Fleeing from Alleged Manhassett Robbery Kills...
Courtney W. Corbett of Brooklyn, 28, is charged with Manslaughter 2nd Degree, two counts of Assault 3rd Degree, and Reckless Driving. NCPD reports the arrest of Courtney W. Corbett of Brooklyn, 28, for Manslaughter that occurred in North Hills on Sunday, June 18. North Hills, NY - June 19, 2017 - The Homicide Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for Manslaughter that occurred in North Hills on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 3:50 pm.
