The shock tactics set to shake up imm...

The shock tactics set to shake up immunology

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: NatureNews

An experimental procedure is exposing the links between the nervous and immune systems. Could it be the start of a revolution? An implantable stimulator from SetPoint Medical would deliver shocks to the vagus nerve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhasset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) May 5 Farouk Mahoud 13
News Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io... May 5 333stenbrian 1
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
Review: Animal Hospital-Long Island - Jaipal Ra... (Jul '09) Apr 29 stvans 40
News Tankleff half sister rips DA, says Marty's guilty (Jan '08) Apr 24 Kennymac 105
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Apr 24 babylady 3,381
News Islip sets time restrictions on garbage can pla... (Jun '08) May '16 scott 16
See all Manhasset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhasset Forum Now

Manhasset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhasset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Manhasset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC