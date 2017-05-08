The shock tactics set to shake up immunology
An experimental procedure is exposing the links between the nervous and immune systems. Could it be the start of a revolution? An implantable stimulator from SetPoint Medical would deliver shocks to the vagus nerve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhasset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
|Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io...
|May 5
|333stenbrian
|1
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr 30
|Ram
|1
|Review: Animal Hospital-Long Island - Jaipal Ra... (Jul '09)
|Apr 29
|stvans
|40
|Tankleff half sister rips DA, says Marty's guilty (Jan '08)
|Apr 24
|Kennymac
|105
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|Islip sets time restrictions on garbage can pla... (Jun '08)
|May '16
|scott
|16
Find what you want!
Search Manhasset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC