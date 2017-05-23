Sleep Apnea May Boost Odds of Irregular Heartbeat
People with sleep apnea may be more likely to develop the abnormal heart rhythm atrial fibrillation, especially if the oxygen level in their blood drops below normal, Canadian researchers report. Sleep apnea, which obstructs breathing, causes people to wake many times during the night to start breathing again.
