Senate Passes Bill To Withhold State Funding From Amtrak Until Penn Station Commuters Get Relief

Tuesday May 23

The bill would return savings to commuters as they continue to experience repeated travel problems that jeopardize jobs and paralyze the region's economy. Albany, NY - May 23, 2017 - The New York State Senate today passed legislation to help compensate Penn Station commuters and hold Amtrak responsible for costly and frustrating delays.

