Plum Sykes Caps Off 'Party Girls' U.S. Book Tour at Burberry in Beverly Hills

Thursday May 25

The author ended her U.S. book tour with dinner at Burberry's Rodeo Drive store with Gela Nash-Taylor, Susan Campos and Juliet de Baubigny. Plum Sykes ended a nine-city, Burberry -sponsored U.S. book tour for her novel "Party Girls Die in Pearls" in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with a party and dinner hosted by Susan Campos, Gela Nash-Taylor and Juliet de Baubigny.

