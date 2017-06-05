Plum Sykes Caps Off 'Party Girls' U.S. Book Tour at Burberry in Beverly Hills
The author ended her U.S. book tour with dinner at Burberry's Rodeo Drive store with Gela Nash-Taylor, Susan Campos and Juliet de Baubigny. Plum Sykes ended a nine-city, Burberry -sponsored U.S. book tour for her novel "Party Girls Die in Pearls" in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with a party and dinner hosted by Susan Campos, Gela Nash-Taylor and Juliet de Baubigny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Add your comments below
Manhasset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father Charged In Daughter's Murder Tops Westch...
|3 hr
|333stenbrian
|1
|Parking on lawns (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|Disgusting
|24
|Utica and Rome Restaurants Offer Upstate NY's B...
|18 hr
|NanoBreakfast
|1
|Biker in critical condition after plowing into ...
|Sun
|FCC investigated ...
|3
|Anyone in Fresh Meadows using alimentum formula?
|Sun
|berri
|1
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Jun 7
|trumans treason
|24
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|Jun 2
|Al Goldstein
|17
Find what you want!
Search Manhasset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC