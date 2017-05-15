LIRR to Conduct Routine Rail Safety T...

LIRR to Conduct Routine Rail Safety Tests on the Port Washington Branch

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

The Long Island Rail Road has announced it will perform routine track inspections between Great Neck and Port Washington during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, to ensure the continuing safety and reliability of the tracks. The tests will be performed using a specialized diagnostic car fitted with ultrasonic and induction test equipment and is designed to detect and repair internal rail defects not readily visible to the eye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhasset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Popkin-Brogna Jujitsu Center (Nov '14) 21 hr BentleyJohnson 18
News Flood barrier need questioned Mon ThomasA 3
News Dog Shit Smeared on Van of Islamic Non-Profit, ... (Jun '10) May 12 Vladimir Putin 13
News Goal for Bithlo: 'Lasting changes' (Jul '10) May 11 Chinadoll 150
News NYC vic shocked alleged rapist is free after ju... May 11 LMAO 4
News Islip sets time restrictions on garbage can pla... (Jun '08) May '16 scott 16
News Healthcare Aide Charged With Stealing from Pati... (Oct '10) Feb '16 AMM 3
See all Manhasset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhasset Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Nassau County was issued at May 16 at 5:32PM EDT

Manhasset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhasset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Manhasset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC