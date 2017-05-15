LIRR to Conduct Routine Rail Safety Tests on the Port Washington Branch
The Long Island Rail Road has announced it will perform routine track inspections between Great Neck and Port Washington during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, to ensure the continuing safety and reliability of the tracks. The tests will be performed using a specialized diagnostic car fitted with ultrasonic and induction test equipment and is designed to detect and repair internal rail defects not readily visible to the eye.
