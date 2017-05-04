Here's what the $10M-$20M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
In the world of mid-market New York City investment sales last week, A&E Real Estate Holdings sold a three-building package in Queens for $12.9 million and Hubb NYC bought a mixed-use building in Hell's Kitchen for $12 million. 1.) A&E Real Estate sold three 16-unit rental buildings in Queens for $12.9 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
Manhasset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Popkin-Brogna Jujitsu Center (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|cwiedemann
|13
|Ex-cop held in assault case (May '07)
|21 hr
|Gal Pal
|35
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
|Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io...
|May 5
|333stenbrian
|1
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr 30
|Ram
|1
|Review: Animal Hospital-Long Island - Jaipal Ra... (Jul '09)
|Apr 29
|stvans
|40
|Islip sets time restrictions on garbage can pla... (Jun '08)
|May '16
|scott
|16
Find what you want!
Search Manhasset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC