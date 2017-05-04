Here's what the $10M-$20M NYC investm...

Here's what the $10M-$20M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: The Real Deal

In the world of mid-market New York City investment sales last week, A&E Real Estate Holdings sold a three-building package in Queens for $12.9 million and Hubb NYC bought a mixed-use building in Hell's Kitchen for $12 million. 1.) A&E Real Estate sold three 16-unit rental buildings in Queens for $12.9 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhasset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Popkin-Brogna Jujitsu Center (Nov '14) 6 hr cwiedemann 13
News Ex-cop held in assault case (May '07) 21 hr Gal Pal 35
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) May 5 Farouk Mahoud 13
News Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io... May 5 333stenbrian 1
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
Review: Animal Hospital-Long Island - Jaipal Ra... (Jul '09) Apr 29 stvans 40
News Islip sets time restrictions on garbage can pla... (Jun '08) May '16 scott 16
See all Manhasset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhasset Forum Now

Manhasset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhasset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Manhasset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,227 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC