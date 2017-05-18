Century-Old Technique May Help Infert...

Century-Old Technique May Help Infertile Couples Conceive Without IVF

A 100-year-old medical treatment could help infertile women get pregnant without undergoing pricey in vitro fertilization , a new study suggests. The method was first used in 1917 and involves flushing a woman's fallopian tubes with an iodized poppy seed oil.

