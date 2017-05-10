Can Zapping the Vagus Nerve Jump-Star...

Can Zapping the Vagus Nerve Jump-Start Immunity?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Scientific American

An implantable stimulator from SetPoint Medical would deliver shocks to the vagus nerve. It has not yet been tested in humans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhasset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Popkin-Brogna Jujitsu Center (Nov '14) 6 hr cwiedemann 13
News Ex-cop held in assault case (May '07) 21 hr Gal Pal 35
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) May 5 Farouk Mahoud 13
News Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io... May 5 333stenbrian 1
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
Review: Animal Hospital-Long Island - Jaipal Ra... (Jul '09) Apr 29 stvans 40
News Islip sets time restrictions on garbage can pla... (Jun '08) May '16 scott 16
See all Manhasset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhasset Forum Now

Manhasset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhasset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Manhasset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,227 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC