Alleged affidavit ties Bill O'Reilly spousal abuse claims to phone sex

Last night, Jezebel published a report describing an affidavit supposedly filed by the ex-wife of Bill O'Reilly, the former Maureen McPhilmy O'Reilly, alleging that the fired Fox News host physically assaulted her after she discovered him having phone sex with an unidentified woman. According to a description of the affidavit provided by editor and writer J.K. Trotter, McPhilmy claimed the assault occurred in the couple's Manhasset, New York home in December of 2009.

