State senators propose ideas for Belmont Park

A bipartisan group of state senators from Nassau and Queens pressed their vision for the redevelopment of Belmont Park Wednesday with a state business development agency. In a letter to Howard Zemsky, commissioner of Empire State Development, Sens. Todd Kaminsky , Elaine Phillips and Leroy Comrie argued for a full-time Long Island Rail Road station at Belmont and "well paying" jobs that would attract "vibrant young professionals" to live in the community.

