State senators propose ideas for Belm...

State senators propose ideas for Belmont Park

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Newsday

A bipartisan group of state senators from Nassau and Queens pressed their vision for the redevelopment of Belmont Park Wednesday with a state business development agency. In a letter to Howard Zemsky, commissioner of Empire State Development, Sens. Todd Kaminsky , Elaine Phillips and Leroy Comrie argued for a full-time Long Island Rail Road station at Belmont and "well paying" jobs that would attract "vibrant young professionals" to live in the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhasset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr 30 Ram 1
Review: Animal Hospital-Long Island - Jaipal Ra... (Jul '09) Apr 29 stvans 40
News Tankleff half sister rips DA, says Marty's guilty (Jan '08) Apr 24 Kennymac 105
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Apr 24 babylady 3,381
News Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12) Apr 22 Anonymous 4
News Rape Arrests Apr 22 333stenbrian 1
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Apr 20 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 12
See all Manhasset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhasset Forum Now

Manhasset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhasset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Manhasset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC