Inmate sentenced in plot to kidnap, a...

Inmate sentenced in plot to kidnap, assault former ADA

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Long Island Business News

An inmate was sentenced in a scheme to kidnap and assault a former Nassau County assistant district attorney who prosecuted him for a 1993 homicide, authorities said Friday. Chandran Nathan was already serving a sentence of 37-1/2 years to life for killing a 20-year old man in Manhasset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhasset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Thu Moses Kestenbaum ODA 12
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Apr 19 china white 1
News Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12) Apr 19 John Q Public 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Franklin Square (Jun '15) Apr 18 Christicandullo 52
News NYC Sikh taxi driver assaulted, turban ripped o... Apr 18 Ifuckitgoat 4
anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11) Apr 18 Chompski9202 17
Review: Floral Park Dental Care - Michael Lang DDS (Sep '09) Apr 16 Chrissiecass 38
See all Manhasset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhasset Forum Now

Manhasset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhasset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Manhasset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,489 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC