Inmate sentenced in plot to kidnap, assault former ADA
An inmate was sentenced in a scheme to kidnap and assault a former Nassau County assistant district attorney who prosecuted him for a 1993 homicide, authorities said Friday. Chandran Nathan was already serving a sentence of 37-1/2 years to life for killing a 20-year old man in Manhasset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Manhasset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|12
|Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol...
|Apr 19
|china white
|1
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr 19
|John Q Public
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Franklin Square (Jun '15)
|Apr 18
|Christicandullo
|52
|NYC Sikh taxi driver assaulted, turban ripped o...
|Apr 18
|Ifuckitgoat
|4
|anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11)
|Apr 18
|Chompski9202
|17
|Review: Floral Park Dental Care - Michael Lang DDS (Sep '09)
|Apr 16
|Chrissiecass
|38
Find what you want!
Search Manhasset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC