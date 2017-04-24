Gulp! Soda Linked to Memory Woes, Strokes and Dementia
People who often drink soda , with sugar or without it, may be more likely to develop memory problems and have smaller brain volumes, according to two recent studies. In one study, researchers found that people who drank diet soda every day were three times more likely to have a stroke or develop dementia over 10 years than those who did not consume any diet soda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LiveScience.
Add your comments below
Manhasset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tankleff half sister rips DA, says Marty's guilty (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Kennymac
|105
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Rape Arrests
|Apr 22
|333stenbrian
|1
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Apr 20
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|12
|Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol...
|Apr 19
|china white
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Franklin Square (Jun '15)
|Apr 18
|Christicandullo
|52
Find what you want!
Search Manhasset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC