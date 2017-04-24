Gulp! Soda Linked to Memory Woes, Str...

Gulp! Soda Linked to Memory Woes, Strokes and Dementia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: LiveScience

People who often drink soda , with sugar or without it, may be more likely to develop memory problems and have smaller brain volumes, according to two recent studies. In one study, researchers found that people who drank diet soda every day were three times more likely to have a stroke or develop dementia over 10 years than those who did not consume any diet soda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LiveScience.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhasset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tankleff half sister rips DA, says Marty's guilty (Jan '08) Mon Kennymac 105
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Apr 24 babylady 3,381
News Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12) Apr 22 Anonymous 4
News Rape Arrests Apr 22 333stenbrian 1
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Apr 20 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 12
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Apr 19 china white 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Franklin Square (Jun '15) Apr 18 Christicandullo 52
See all Manhasset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhasset Forum Now

Manhasset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhasset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Manhasset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC