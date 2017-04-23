Conservative Stalwart Kate O'Beirne Dies
Kate O'Beirne, who was president of National Review Institute after serving as the magazine's Washington editor, died from lung cancer on Sunday, National Review reported. Born in 1949 and raised in a traditional Irish Catholic family in Manhasset, New York, O'Beirne was also known for defending conservative values for a decade on CNN's marquee political talk show "Capital Gang," which led to other commentary work in television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Manhasset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tankleff half sister rips DA, says Marty's guilty (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Kennymac
|105
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Rape Arrests
|Apr 22
|333stenbrian
|1
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Apr 20
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|12
|Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol...
|Apr 19
|china white
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Franklin Square (Jun '15)
|Apr 18
|Christicandullo
|52
Find what you want!
Search Manhasset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC