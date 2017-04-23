Conservative Stalwart Kate O'Beirne Dies

Conservative Stalwart Kate O'Beirne Dies

Sunday Apr 23

Kate O'Beirne, who was president of National Review Institute after serving as the magazine's Washington editor, died from lung cancer on Sunday, National Review reported. Born in 1949 and raised in a traditional Irish Catholic family in Manhasset, New York, O'Beirne was also known for defending conservative values for a decade on CNN's marquee political talk show "Capital Gang," which led to other commentary work in television.

Manhasset, NY

