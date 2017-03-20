View Press Release
Shields Health Solutions Signs Healthcare Industry Veteran William Corrigan As Director of Implementation for Hospital Based Specialty Pharmacies )-- Shields Health Solutions , the first and only creator of specialty pharmacies for hospitals and health systems nationwide, today announced William G. Corrigan, "Will," has joined the company as Director of Implementation. In his new role, Will is responsible for managing hospital partnerships, from implementation of new specialty pharmacies through roll out of new specialty pharmacy programs, including achievement of quality and performance metrics.
Manhasset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loading them Up (Mar '07)
|Sat
|Donald J Wump
|90
|Tankleff half sister rips DA, says Marty's guilty (Jan '08)
|Mar 18
|Cabbage
|103
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Bayside (Dec '13)
|Mar 18
|Alessandra Zorich
|62
|NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09)
|Mar 17
|stepmad
|55
|Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N...
|Mar 17
|333stenbrian
|1
|Think Twice Before You Wish Someone Happy St. P...
|Mar 16
|Pat
|1
|Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes In New York Up 94% Ove...
|Mar 16
|The Juice have Juice
|21
