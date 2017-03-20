View Press Release

Shields Health Solutions Signs Healthcare Industry Veteran William Corrigan As Director of Implementation for Hospital Based Specialty Pharmacies )-- Shields Health Solutions , the first and only creator of specialty pharmacies for hospitals and health systems nationwide, today announced William G. Corrigan, "Will," has joined the company as Director of Implementation. In his new role, Will is responsible for managing hospital partnerships, from implementation of new specialty pharmacies through roll out of new specialty pharmacy programs, including achievement of quality and performance metrics.

