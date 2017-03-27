Sandra L. Hastings

Sandra L. Hastings

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Capital Weekly

Lee Lobdell Hastings, 74, passed away on March 9, 2017. Sandy was born April 18, 1942 in Manhasset, N.Y., to James Lobdell and Marion Thorpe Lobdell, who predeceased her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhasset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Summer in NYC: Movies to watch under the stars (Jul '11) 34 min Sip_paint_shop 21
News Over $1 million in heroin found stashed with do... 1 hr Animal Cruelty here 2
Review: ATM Real Estates (Jan '09) 2 hr Unhappy 28
Old Nick (Nov '08) 2 hr Paula 4
Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14) 3 hr Paula 14
News LIer pleads guilty to $440K fraud scheme 11 hr Larry 1
Stop Prosectors Abuse Mar 25 Nancy Guttenberg 1
See all Manhasset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhasset Forum Now

Manhasset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhasset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Manhasset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC