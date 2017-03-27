Obesity in youth tied to higher odds ...

Obesity in youth tied to higher odds for liver cancer in men

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: KFVS12

Overweight and obese young men are at increased risk for serious liver disease or liver cancer later in life, and those with diabetes have an even higher risk, a new study warns. Efforts to reduce obesity, "should be implemented from an early age to reduce the future burden of severe liver disease on individuals and society," say Swedish researchers led by Hannes Hagstrom, of the Center for Digestive Diseases at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhasset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg... Wed 33stenbrian 1
News Summer in NYC: Movies to watch under the stars (Jul '11) Tue Sip_paint_shop 21
News Over $1 million in heroin found stashed with do... Tue Animal Cruelty here 2
Review: ATM Real Estates (Jan '09) Tue Unhappy 28
Old Nick (Nov '08) Tue Paula 4
Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14) Tue Paula 14
News Islip sets time restrictions on garbage can pla... (Jun '08) May '16 scott 16
See all Manhasset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhasset Forum Now

Manhasset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhasset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Manhasset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC