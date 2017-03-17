Are Blood Thinners Overused in Patien...

Are Blood Thinners Overused in Patients With Irregular Heartbeat?

20 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Many people living with the heart rhythm disorder known as atrial fibrillation may be taking unneeded blood thinners, a new study suggests. These blood thinners, which include aspirin, Plavix and warfarin, are believed to reduce the risk of stroke that can come with atrial fibrillation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

