82-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle in Roslyn Heights

Monday Feb 20

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal pedestrian struck which occurred on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7:22 pm in Roslyn Heights. Roslyn Heights, NY - February 19, 2017 - The Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal pedestrian struck which occurred on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7:22 pm in Roslyn Heights .

