82-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle in Roslyn Heights
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal pedestrian struck which occurred on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7:22 pm in Roslyn Heights. Roslyn Heights, NY - February 19, 2017 - The Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal pedestrian struck which occurred on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7:22 pm in Roslyn Heights .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Manhasset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The White Brick Inn (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|TOM MOLLO
|11
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Franklin Square (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|Dprobst
|44
|3-Month-Old Boy in Foster Care Found Dead in Qu...
|Wed
|Millie
|1
|Man Ambushes Woman on Queens Street: 'Get Out o...
|Tue
|Marietoni
|4
|Looking to move to Rockville Centre
|Mar 6
|JCD0112
|1
|Teen found dead at Sea Cliff home for troubled ... (Nov '09)
|Mar 5
|SC beach comber
|13
|Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08)
|Mar 5
|SAS
|92
Find what you want!
Search Manhasset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC