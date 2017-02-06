Study finds LIE has one of worst bottlenecks in America
According to a study by the American Transportation Research Institute, one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the nation is on Long Island. The Long Island Expressway at Shelter Rock Road in Manhasset has ranked 90 out of 100 of the worst bottlenecks in America.
