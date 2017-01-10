Paralyzed NYPD hero Steven McDonald dies at 59 :0
Hero NYPD cop Steven McDonald - who famously forgave the cowardly teenage gunman who left him paralyzed from the neck down 30 years ago - died Tuesday at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Long Island. He was 59. "Steven was an exceptional human being who should not be defined by the shooting that paralyzed him, but by what he accomplished in life after it happened," said Michael Palladino, president of the NYPD detectives union.
Read more at New York Post.
