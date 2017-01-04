Does Living Near Major Roads Boost Dementia Risk?
Want to cut your chances for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias? A new study suggests that picking a home far from major roadways might help. The Canadian study found that people who lived relatively close to busy traffic had a slightly higher risk for dementia.
