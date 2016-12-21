This story can't go online /LB

A tiny clothespin-like device that clips to a patient's ear and triggers brain signals to halt massive bleeding soon could become the drugless answer for women who hemorrhage during and after childbirth - a major cause of maternal death worldwide. Preliminary human studies of the "neural tourniquet" are underway at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset, N.Y. The tourniquet, which taps into the brain's powerful forces to stop life-threatening bleeding, is the brainchild of Dr. Kevin Tracey, the institute's director and a leading pioneer in the burgeoning field of bioelectronic medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.