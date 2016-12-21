Rest may not be best after concussion

Rest may not be best after concussion

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WVNY

After a concussion, most pediatricians recommend that teens and children rest until all their symptoms disappear. A new study questions this advice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhasset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 1 min Le Jimbo 3
Former Thieving NYC Board of Education Retiree ... Sat dead nazi news 1
News Freeport Officials Call For Multi Million Dolla... Dec 23 10 yr resident 1
News Trump wonders why the hacking he discussed befo... Dec 19 freedom2016 85
News Special ed teacher arrested on porn charges (Feb '07) Dec 18 Person 5 56
Why do people like Bayville? (Jun '08) Dec 17 Ashley 22
News Ex-boyfriend charged in fatal stabbing of NY woman (Mar '09) Dec 17 Sunday hitt 112
See all Manhasset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhasset Forum Now

Manhasset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhasset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Manhasset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,461

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC