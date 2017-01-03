Missing Juvenile Alerts: 2 Cases of 15-Year-Old Boys Missing
Missing includes: Oscar Otero, 15, of Bethpage and Jeffrey Pesantez, 15, of Manhasset. Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this missing juveniles to contact Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.
