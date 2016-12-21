Holocaust Survivor George Oscar Lee of North Hills, NY, Honored by...
Recently during the program Law and Order after the Holocaust, George Oscar Lee, a Holocaust Survivor from North Hills, NY, was honored. : Shevy Berkovits, Detective Sergeant and Deputy Commanding Officer, Community Affairs, Nassau County Police Department congratulates Holocaust Survivor George Oscar Lee.
