Million-dollar awards to companies that choose our county could be cut

Florida lawmakers will consider a proposal to gut multimillion-dollar funds intended to attract and keep high-paying jobs in the state when the legislative session begins Tuesday. At issue is whether the government should continue to offer taxpayer money to corporations through Enterprise Florida and similar public-private partnerships created in the mid-1990s to lure quality employers to Florida and encourage them Critics call the spending corporate welfare that doesn't serve taxpayers in a state that's already friendly for business.

