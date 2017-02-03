McCray's Barbecue headed to Super Bowl
For the eleventh year, a local food truck will be heading to the Super Bowl to serve up its tasty barbecue. McCray says being invited back to the Super Bowl for more than a decade is a way he can bring the atmosphere of South Florida to a national level.
