PBSO: Man punched woman in head over missing TV remote

Aug 8, 2016

A man in Mangonia Park was arrested Thursday after he severely punched his girlfriend in the head and gave her a seizure, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The victim said that Moses Ndugwa, 30, started to hit the victim after he asked for the TV remote control and she did not know where it was.

