Reid Falconer elected to House appropriations committee
State Rep. Reid Falconer, R- Mandeville , has been elected to the Louisiana House of Representative's Appropriations Committee to replace John Schroder, who resigned his House seat last month. Falconer, who is serving his first term in the House's 89th District seat, will join the 25-member budgeting committee immediately.
