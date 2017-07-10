Hippie paradise: The struggle to save...

Hippie paradise: The struggle to save Mandeville cypress forest

Friday Jul 7 Read more: NOLA.com

Virtually inaccessible by land and vulnerable to the ever-encroaching waters of Lake Pontchartrain , a suburban cypress forest is dying a slow, inconspicuous death in the shadow of Mandeville 's most vibrant community. Pinched between the western edge of popular Lakeshore Drive and the Sunset Point public park, the tree-studded, 20-acre no man's land has 950 feet of lake frontage that forms the last piece of natural shoreline in a city that treasures its inviolable sanctums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

