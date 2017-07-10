Don't miss these events in the New Orleans area
A scene from a past Mr. Legs event, which returns at 6 p.m. Saturday at Generations Hall in New Orleans. The benefit is a fundraiser for the Bridge House/Grace House with male competitors dressed up in costumes and shorts, going for titles like "best costume," "hairiest" and many more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Anthony (Jan '10)
|18 hr
|friend
|2
|Joe Kane (Mar '16)
|Jun '17
|Where R U
|5
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Apr '17
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC