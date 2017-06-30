Danny Heitman's At Random: Looking for small Eden in summer

Danny Heitman: 'I like the sight of this small universe, self-contained, living its life apart from everything else that clutters the counter: yesterday's mail, an overdue library book, the paring knife that someone forgot to put in the drawer.' Philip Bradbourne, left, watches Larry Rase get splashed by the remaining flood waters from Tropical Storm Cindy by the Mandeville Lakefront Friday, June 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.