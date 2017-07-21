21 young turtles returning home to Louisiana barrier island
This Aug. 7, 2016, photo, provided by Karen Milliken of Milliken Farms in Lacombe, La., shows a diamondback terrapin hatching at the home of Rachael and Stephen Creech of Adventure Pets in Mandeville, La. The turtle is among 21 being returned Thursday, July 6, 2017, to the barrier island where their mother laid the eggs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kane (Mar '16)
|Jun '17
|Where R U
|5
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Apr '17
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC