Walt Handelsman: Latest Caption Contest Winners
Our State Capitol may be weakening under the weight of political dysfunction but your punch line writing just keeps getting stronger! With 198 entries this time around, we had so many clever punch lines. From plays on Right-leaning politicians to several twists on lacking backbone, it looks like this contest gave folks a chance to vent their frustration over the whole mess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kane (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|Where R U
|5
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Apr '17
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC