Three Tigers win All-South Region baseball honors
LSU's Alex Lange , Greg Deichmann and Cole Freeman were voted to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-South Region Team Wednesday. Pitcher Lange and outfielder Deichmann were named to the first team, and second baseman Freeman was voted to the second team.
