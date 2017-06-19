St. Tammany officials warily eye rive...

St. Tammany officials warily eye river, lake flooding

There have no evacuations or calls to 911 for rescues in St. Tammany Parish , but officials are watching several areas where water began rising on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy churned through the western Gulf of Mexico, a government spokesman said Wednesday night. Ronnie Simpson, a spokesman for St. Tammany Parish government, said officials have been monitoring river levels and will be consulting with the National Weather Service overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Tammany Parish was issued at June 22 at 9:09PM CDT

