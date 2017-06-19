St. Tammany officials warily eye river, lake flooding
There have no evacuations or calls to 911 for rescues in St. Tammany Parish , but officials are watching several areas where water began rising on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy churned through the western Gulf of Mexico, a government spokesman said Wednesday night. Ronnie Simpson, a spokesman for St. Tammany Parish government, said officials have been monitoring river levels and will be consulting with the National Weather Service overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
