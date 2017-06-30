Season Nine Of 'Guns & Gear' Premieres June 29
MANDEVILLE, La. - - A new season of Guns & Gear premieres this Thursday, June 29th, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, during the Sportsman Channel's "Lock & Load Thursdays" lineup, and airs year-round, Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. EST, Fridays at 2:30 p.m. EST, Sundays at 4 a.m. EST, and Wednesdays at 2 p.m. EST.
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kane (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|Where R U
|5
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Apr '17
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
