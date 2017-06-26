Professional Women of St. Tammany award $8,000 in scholarships
The Professional Women of St. Tammany recently doled out $8,000 worth of scholarships to North Shore students. The awards were presented in a June 13 luncheon at Tchfuncta Country Club in Covington but the eight scholarship winners hail from both sides of St. Tammany Parish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kane (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|Where R U
|5
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|Apr '17
|THATSME
|1
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC