Mandeville church's concert pays tribute for Memorial Day
Miniature American flags blanketed the front lawn. Ted, white, and blue bunting decorated the stage inside of Mandeville's St. Timothy Methodist Church on May 28. The occasion was a Memorial Day concert called: "Of Thee I Sing! A Patriotic Celebration."
