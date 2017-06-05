Man Enough to be a Girl Scout' Day se...

Man Enough to be a Girl Scout' Day set for June 17

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Advocate

Man Enough member Hugh Derks Sr. and his daughter, Girl Scouts Junior Nina Derks, from Madisonville Troop 30176, recently enjoyed a trip to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum in Baton Rouge. Man Enough member Hugh Derks Sr. and his daughter, Girl Scouts Junior Nina Derks, from Madisonville Troop 30176, recently enjoyed a trip to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum in Baton Rouge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Kane (Mar '16) Jun 2 Where R U 5
News St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime... Apr '17 THATSME 1
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Mar '17 RLatch 4
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Mar '17 Grecian Formula 16 38
Green Springs (Oct '16) Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
Hwy 59 Hit and Run Feb '17 Still curious 1
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 4
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Tammany Parish was issued at June 09 at 9:46AM CDT

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC