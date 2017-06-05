'Long, painful, torturous death': Pro...

'Long, painful, torturous death': Prosecutors open St. Tammany murder trial

Prosecutors opened the second-degree murder trial of Calvin Jefferson in St. Tammany Parish Wednesday by painting Jefferson as a man with a violent streak who couldn't keep his stories straight while explaining the disappearance of his ex-wife in 2012. Prosecutor John Alford told jurors they would see a pattern of domestic abuse that culminated in Nicole Veade Jefferson's murder and then hear how Calvin Jefferson changed his story several times.

