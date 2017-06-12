Key Mandeville artery will open to tr...

Key Mandeville artery will open to traffic this summer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NOLA.com

The Florida Street extension in Mandeville is being widened and converted into a two-way street in a $714,761 project designed to provide a much needed east-west traffic route. Construction is expected to be completed in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Kane (Mar '16) Jun 2 Where R U 5
News St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime... Apr '17 THATSME 1
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Mar '17 RLatch 4
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Mar '17 Grecian Formula 16 38
Green Springs (Oct '16) Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
Hwy 59 Hit and Run Feb '17 Still curious 1
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 4
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC