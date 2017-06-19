Former St. Tammany teacher gets 5 yea...

Former St. Tammany teacher gets 5 years in student sex case

13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

William Leto, a former St. Tammany Parish school teacher, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

