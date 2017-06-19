Former Fontainebleau High School coach pleads guilty to molesting student

A math teacher and assistant girls' basketball coach at Fontainebleau High School in Mandeville, pleaded guilty Monday, to molestation of a juvenile by a teacher. District Judge Richard Swartz, Jr., sentenced 38-year-old William L. Leto, of Bush, to five years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

