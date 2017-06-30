Fontainebleau State Park: Vintage photos of the historic Mandeville park

The 2,800-acre Fontainebleau State Park has long been a popular North Shore getaway, with its beach, nature trail, direct access to the Tammany Trace, camping facilities, and lakefront cabins. But are you familiar with the site's unique history? The property was once owned by Bernard de Marigny de Mandeville, founder of the nearby city of Mandeville , who operated a sugar plantation there until the early 1850s.

