Defendant pleads guilty as St. Tamman...

Defendant pleads guilty as St. Tammany murder trial enters fifth day

Friday Jun 9 Read more: NOLA.com

Three days after testimony began in his second-degree murder trial in Covington, Calvin Jefferson pleaded guilty Friday morning in the murder of his ex-wife in 2012. Testimony for the state had begun Wednesday in St. Tammany Parish and prosecutors were attempting to convince a jury that Jefferson was a man with a history spousal abuse who killed Nicole Veade Jefferson.

