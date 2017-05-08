Trombonist Lucien Barbarin's son ID'd in North Shore highway fatality

Trombonist Lucien Barbarin's son died after being struck by a truck in Mandeville Saturday . A son of trombonist Lucien Barbarin was killed early Saturday when a suspected drunken motorist drove over him while he was while lying on U.S. 190 in Mandeville , according to Louisiana State Police and Sheryl Barbarin, the trombonist's wife.

