The count: what you'll pay to cross the Causeway beginning May 6

If you frequently cross Lake Pontchartrain by way of the Causeway and keep putting off purchasing a toll tag, now's the time. Starting May 6, tolls at the north end of the Causeway at Mandeville will jump from $3 to $5 per crossing, while toll tag prices will have a more modest hike - from $2 to $3 per crossing.

