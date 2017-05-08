Suspected drunk driver kills man in Mandeville roadway: Fox 8 report

Police said the victim, Lucien Joseph Barbarin, 34, of Slidell, was lying in the westbound lane of US 190 near Fountainbleau State Park around 3 a.m. when Olsen ran him over in a 2014 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Authorities said they believed both Barbarin and Olsen were impaired.

